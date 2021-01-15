BUFFALO, N.Y. — Rick Dehlinger's latest sale ends with a familiar phrase.

"Go Bills! Go! Bills!" he and a cusotomer echoed to one another.

Dehlinger has owned Rick's Sports Apparel on Allen Street in Buffalo for 37 years.

And right now he has what you might call a good problem: Trying to keep up with the demand for Buffalo Bills gear.

"I'm ready for it. My business is ready for it and the city is definitely ready for it," he said.

The Bills won the division title and a playoff game for the first time in 25 years. It brings back memories of another time when the town went wild for the Bills, and bought the hats and shirts as fast as Dehlinger could bring them in, sometimes right out of the delivery boxes.

"I haven't had that feeling in here since 1990," Dehlinger said of fast-paced sales during the club's run of four straight trips to the Super Bowl.

It couldn't come at a better time after a year that tested even the strongest of small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Stores like mine, brick and mortar, it's huge to have a shot in the arm like this to have people come down and buy their Bills gear," Dehlinger said.

While Rick sells the latest fashions, another Buffalo store is proving what's old is new again.

"Oh, it's been absolutely crazy for us," said Kai Mikolojczak, one of three co-owners of Queen City Vintage. "The fact that we're still able to keep stuff on the shelves is crazy.

For those who love the old school Bills stuff from the glory days, Starter jackets, Zubaz paints, crew neck shirts, this is the place for you.

They track down original gear from all over the country, some of it more than 30 years old, and re-sell it in their store on Hertel Avenue and online.

"Everyone wants that nostalgia, just to kind of like relive those moments from either their parents' or their grandparents' past and they'll wear it into the future," Mikolajczak said.

And that feeling is exactly what brought Amherst resident Ginger Page in to check out the store.

"It's really cool because right now we're making history with the Bills, so it's always good to back and see what it was like when my parents were my age," she said.

Amid the Bills most successful season since those clothes, Queen City Vintage co-owner Quinton Chiavaroli sees the support swelling along with demand for their duds.

"Everyone's getting together and rooting for a team we love, so it's just incredible," he said.

It proves one thing always rings true: Winning never gets old.