ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — We're bringing you another chapter in the journey of the Griffis family in Orange County as they've returned to face-to-face learning in a school year unlike any other.

Brianne Griffis says you can tell there are more students back at Innovation Montessori of Ocoee in the new year just by the car line she waits in to pick up 9-year-old Ethan and 4-year-old Tyler.

“So usually maybe 3-4 cars, but now we’re like 20 cars deep kind of thing,” Griffis said.

Orange County Public Schools saw more than 18,000 kids go back to face-to-face learning last week.

And more are sure to return.

But Griffis says so far, so good for them.

“There’s not been any, at least alerts to us as parents that any cases have happened,” she said.

But the anxiety from the virus remains, especially after record spikes in cases in the school district this week.

“It’s like you can’t not be unsettled, because that’s reality…with that there’s just such a high chance that at any moment you get the call that they’re quarantined,” Griffis said.

And if that wasn’t anxiety causing enough, she says her boys pick up on their worry after seeing the recent mob violence in our nation’s capitol.

“Are they gonna come attack our home? You know just some of the places his mind goes as a 9-year-old … the effects that all of this has had on our children is so, you know, it’s nothing to take lightly,” she said.

All of this is happening during a big year for 9-year-old Ethan.

“But it’s just like, man why, why COVID during third grade for him?” Griffis asked.

This is Ethan’s first pass or fail year in school. And being on the spectrum, he loses out on valuable resources if he has to stay home.

“And all his third grade friends that he’s been with since Kindergarten are, and he’s not. So, we hope like mentally and emotionally, that that is not the case,” she said.

But so far they’ve been lucky.

And Ethan has been thriving with things like one-on-one tutoring, which the Griffis family hopes will be enough for him to overcome 2021’s continuing challenges.