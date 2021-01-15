ORLANDO, Fla. — Just days before the presidential inauguration, people across the nation, including those in Central Florida as well as the Biden administration, are preparing to honor the memory of Martin Luther King Jr. through a national day of service.

The calls for service to community on Martin Luther King Jr. Day are an annual tradition as people remember the positive change the civil rights leader fought to bring about for others.

“Service is really at the root of everything that I think Dr. King stood for,” said Marcia Hope Goodwin, director of community affairs for the office of the mayor in Orlando.

On the third Monday in January, people around Orlando and throughout the state come together most years for a day of service, through events to continue King’s work of social justice for all in service to community.

“This year is more important than ever I think because of what we experienced last year and the focus on social justice, with so many people becoming more aware and more involved,” Hope Goodwin said.

Traditions of service and positive change surrounding MLK Day are needed, Hope Goodwin said.

“So we sometimes sit back and think, ‘OK, we’ve achieved what we set out to achieve.’ And then something will happen like the death of George Floyd that will remind us, we still have a lot of work to do,” said Eric Smaw, a professor of philosophy and international human rights at Rollins College.

This year, the COVID-19 pandemic will require most organizations to make some changes to events surrounding King’s birthday. Some events will shrink or go virtual.

But you can still volunteer and safely help others, Smaw said.

“I’d like to see people helping their neighbors who need help,” Smaw said, suggesting people volunteer at food banks or help keep an elderly neighbor company during the pandemic.

Decades ago, service was vital for King in getting out his gospel and message of justice and equality for all, Smaw said. By helping others and providing positive change every year in his memory, it keeps King’s message alive.

“If we all commit to changing ourselves, to opening ourselves, to opening our hearts, then I think we are accomplishing what Dr. King set out to accomplish,” Florida A&M College of Law professor Patricia Broussard said. “If I see the humanity in you, you see the humanity in me, and we honor it, we’re halfway there.”

“It’s a beautiful part of his legacy that I’m glad we are perpetuating,” Hope Goodwin said.

The City of Orlando’s MLK Commission is holding a number of events, including a virtual educational series starting this month and continuing through April in honor of King.

This year, the commission also is asking residents to take a pledge to denounce racism and discrimination in the community.