ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The COVID-19 pandemic has forced businesses like The Times Bar at S&W to get creative, so it has switched from selling craft cocktails to making “craft coffee.”



“We basically went for nine months without being able to have any source of income,” said owner Chris Faber.

Because the bar doesn’t have a full-service kitchen and a food menu, it has not been allowed to sell alcohol since March 2020. The doors didn't open again until December.



Chris and his wife, Ashley, have now mastered specialty coffee beverages.

“It’s been tough, but it’s been nice to have the paper off the windows,” Faber said. “A lot of our bar regulars are coming by to see us.”



Closing the doors did not stop bills from piling on, according to Faber. Government grants, like the paycheck protection program, didn’t help either.

“It’s only a grant if you spend it on payroll, but if you don’t have any staff because you can’t be open, there’s no payroll to spend that money on,” Faber explained. “Then you have to spend it on your rent and utilities and all of those things instead, and if you do that, then it’s not forgiven.”



The Fabers will be making their craft coffee until they get a full-service kitchen or until the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. So far, customers seem to be pleased with their new venture.

“That’s spectacular,” one customer said. “You’re like a Rembrandt. These are incredible creations.”