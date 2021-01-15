GREEN BAY, Wis.— Brenda Krainik of the Greater Green Bay convention & visitors bureau says there’s no indication of how many people will travel to Green Bay for Saturday’s postseason match-up between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams.

“It’s hard to say if they’re coming from out of town or if they’re local, so the impact on our hotels and our restaurants and our gas stations and attractions, all the things that a typical football fan would come and do while they’re in town is really an unknown for us,” she says.

That’s why she says local businesses that rely on stadium traffic and Packers' tourism are simply hoping for the best as the team heads into the postseason.

The Packers are allowing season ticket holders inside the stadium for a game for the first time this season.

Krainik says the lack of fans has impacted local hotels.

“Boy, occupancy has been down since March,” she says. “We saw our deepest depths early in 2020.”

She says the hotel industry has recovered a little as 2020 wrapped up, but not nearly close enough to pre-pandemic levels.

Krainik says in her view there is no way crowds will spend the 15-million dollars they typically spend outside the stadium during the weekend of home games, the postseason could still be a shot in the arm for businesses.

“We do know that it will be more than what we’ve had all season long and we are so grateful and excited,” Krainik says.​