1. Wall Crawl Orlando first opened in 2019 as a unique photography experience where they let you pick and choose your own color backdrop for a one of a kind photo shoot!

2. Inside Wall Crawl, owners Jeannette and Joshua Johnson have created dozens of unique walls with tons of props where you can create Instagram and professional photo shoot worthy pictures!

3. They work with local artists to create this color and jaw dropping scenes and they change them out during seasons and holidays so you’ll always see something new and different when you visit!

4. Wall Crawl is open 7 days a week, but you need to buy tickets ahead of time and they book up fast, so be sure to call ahead about availability.

5. For more information check out their website, https://wallcrawl.com/