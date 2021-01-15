President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday detailed the first of his two-part rescue and recovery plan to help see Americans through the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, putting forward a massive $1.9 trillion proposal to jumpstart the economy and deliver direct aid to those in need.

Like Biden, Fauci criticized the vaccine rollout under President Donald Trump, saying it had “not worked as smoothly as possible”



According to CDC data, only about 11 million of the 30 million coronavirus vaccine doses available have been administered



Biden will deliver an address Friday afternoon further outlining his administration's plan to speed vaccine rollout

On Friday afternoon, Biden is expected to deliver an address outlining how he plans to speed vaccine efforts across the country. The president-elect has pledged to ramp up both production and administration of vaccines, with a goal to administer 100 million doses by the end of his first 100 days in office.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, said Friday he believes the incoming administration’s lofty goal is not only achievable, but necessary should the U.S. want to achieve herd immunity as quickly as possible.

"We've discussed it with the Biden team, and we think it's quite feasible that we can do that,” Fauci said on NBC’s “TODAY” show on Friday when asked of Biden’s plan to administer 100 million vaccine doses. “Right now, even now, we've gone from half a million a day to 750,000 a day. I believe strongly that it's doable — and if we do it, stay on target to get the overwhelming majority of the country vaccinated.”

Dr. Fauci, who served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases under President Trump, will continue in the role under Biden’s administration.

“If we get about 70 percent to 85 percent of the people in the country vaccinated, we likely will get to that umbrella of herd immunity, that you'll start to see a serious turnaround of infections, so people can feel, and I think it is possible, after several months of doing this, that we can start to approaching some form of normality,” Fauci added.

Like Biden, Fauci was critical of the vaccine rollout under Operation Warp Speed. In his Thursday address, Biden called the pace of current vaccinations “dismal failure.”

According to CDC data, over 30 million coronavirus vaccine doses have been shipped out to states by the federal government. But as of Jan. 14, only slightly more than 11 million of those had been administered to Americans.

Saying the vaccine rollout had “not worked as smoothly as possible” under the Trump administration, Fauci said he was optimistic that there will be more coordination between the federal government, health agencies, and state and local governments in order to vaccinate as many Americans as possible.

“Obviously we have to do better than that,” Fauci said of the small amount of administered vaccines. “You’ve got to have a good flow and you've got to be able to expeditiously get it into people’s arms.”

Fauci’s statement comes as the global death toll from the virus topped 2 million on Friday, according to data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

While CDC guidance originally advised that the vaccine be given to frontline and healthcare workers, those over 75, and long-term care facility residents, Fauci said Friday that advice wasn’t meant to be taken as rigidly as states seem to be interpreting the guidance.

“If you have a dose, give it and don’t be so rigid as to those early designations,” Fauci said. “The CDC never meant to be rigidly adhering to that.”

Up until the past few days, health care workers and nursing home patients had been given priority in most places around the U.S. But amid frustration over the slow rollout, states have thrown open the line to many of the nation’s 54 million senior citizens with the blessing of President Donald Trump’s administration, though the minimum age varies from place to place, at 65, 70 or higher.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.