As part of Phase 1B of the state's vaccination process, people 65 and older are now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Some Price Chopper/Market 32 stores are administering the vaccines, and are now accepting appointments online.

"Doses are available in three Capital Region stores, in Eastern Parkway, Latham, and Clifton Park," said Kim DeMagistris, pharmacy manager at Market 32 Bistro in Latham.

DeMagistris said the plan is to eventually expand sites to other Price Chopper and Market32 stores, but right now, it's all dependent on the allocations they get from the state.

"Our pharmacies are positioned throughout the community, and it's just a really easy way to get vaccinated. We're really excited to do it," DeMagistris said.

There's only been one hiccup so far, and it was through the state's scheduling system, which Price Chopper is using until next week, when its own scheduling system is set to launch. Some people thought they had appointments, showed up, but they didn't.

DeMagistris said to check-in before you head to the pharmacy to make sure your appointment was confirmed.

"The appointment scheduler was experiencing some technical difficulties, and it did go down," DeMagistris said. "So if you believe that you've made an appointment, it doesn't hurt to give our pharmacy a call just to verify that we have the list of verified appointments."

One person who was able to verify his appointment was Mike Labelle, an employee of Price Chopper for the last 44 years. He's been essential throughout the pandemic, and was grateful to get an appointment right where he works.

"It's pretty exciting," Labelle said. "Very convenient too, to not have to go anywhere to get it. I was already coming to work."

Right now, Price Chopper is only vaccinating people 65 and older.

"People are very interested to get vaccinated, it's been an overwhelming demand," DeMagistris said.

Appointments at local Price Chopper and Market 32 stores are full, but they say they'll be opening up more appointments soon. To make an appointment, click here.