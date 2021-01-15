BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — With Inauguration Day swiftly approaching, some are asking how veterans and their issues will be addressed under a Biden administration.

What You Need To Know U.S. Army veteran Don Pearsall is chairman of the board for the Brevard Veterans Council



He says veterans have been treated well by the current administration



Pearsall hopes that will continue under the Biden administration

One veteran gives his viewpoint on what to expect, or not expect, under the new leadership in Washington.

U.S. Army veteran Don Pearsall served two tours in Vietnam as a UH-1 Huey door gunner. He was shot down twice, and received two Purple Hearts for his service.

Now he is the chairman of the board for the Brevard Veterans Council.

"I have no political preference who sits in the White House," Pearsall said. "Except whoever sits there has got to do the job."

Pearsall is open about being non-partisan, not favoring one party or the other.

He is satisfied with the way veterans were treated under the Trump presidency.

But as the country moves on, he said his military service serves as his guide.

"I'm willing to give the new administration a chance," Pearsall said. "We have to support our Commander in Chief. That's what we're about, that's what the veterans are about. Number one rule from a soldier, obey your superiors."

What about the VA?

Pearsall said in his view it's the best in the world in dealing with health care, PTSD and preventing suicides, and he hopes that continues under the new administration.

But Pearsall is concerned the Biden camp hasn't released specifics on how they will help and care for veterans.

Despite the reservations, he is willing to wait and see.

"Let's give him the 100 days, and see where it takes us," Pearsall said. "He may have some good ideas."