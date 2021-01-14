STATEWIDE — Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to stress “seniors first” when it comes to who will be prioritized in getting the coronavirus vaccine. But the state is also allowing another vulnerable group of people to start getting access to the shots — people under the age of 65 with comorbidities.

Amy Fuller knows something about giving vaccines.

“We would give 13,000 in a week between 12 nurses,” said Fuller.

Fuller says she helped administer meningitis vaccines in Africa as a nurse.

That was before health problems — brought on by catching meningitis at one point — became too much for her to be able to physically continue working as a nurse. She has good reason to fear getting coronavirus.

“I have less than 40% lung capacity,” said Fuller. “There’s nothing that if I went on a ventilator that says I would ever get off it.”

But because she’s not 65 or older, she hasn’t been able to get a vaccine shot since they’ve been available.

“So you just shelter yourself in and people worry because you don’t know when it’s going to happen,” said Fuller.

But on Thursday, when Central Florida State Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith reached out to Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz, Moskowitz confirmed under the state’s Emergency Order for vaccines, hospitals are authorized to administer vaccines to people under 65 with comorbidities. Moskowitz told Smith if hospitals are making shots available for this vulnerable group, those eligible should now be able to make a vaccine appointment.

Fuller hasn’t been able to do that yet, but she says just hearing it might be possible was an improvement to weeks of waiting and wondering.

“It was just a relief — somebody acknowledging hey you do need a vaccine,” said Fuller.

Spectrum News 13 reached out to several major hospital systems in the area to see if vaccines were available for this vulnerable group. Orlando Health responded with a statement saying, “Orlando Health is committed to following all guidance as it becomes available. We will adjust our vaccination program as needed.”