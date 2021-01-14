“I feel that he’s one of the forgotten ones,” said Cindy Gillette. “Not just him, but everyone that goes to a medical day program.”

For the past seven years, Andrew Gillette spent five days a week at an Adult Day Health Care program. It provides services for more than 8,000 New Yorkers with chronic illnesses or disabilities.

But those services haven’t been there since March because of COVID-19.

“He’s a social person,” said Cindy. “He likes repetition. He likes to know his schedule, and he loves the people at the program.”

The 28-year-old was diagnosed with cerebral palsy, and is verbally and visually impaired and has other medical complications after being born prematurely.

Cindy says the program offers the one-on-one support that he needs, but council Executive Director Anne Hill says even after months of meetings, state leaders won’t let them fully operate.

“I don’t understand why for 10 months, the governor won’t reopen Adult Day Health Care when every other health care setting is open and some settings never closed,” said Hill. “So, a person can go to the movies, dine in person at a restaurant, even go to the Bills game on Saturday, but can’t go to a medical model adult day health care program.”

Hill says the lack of in-person care is affecting patients’ health, sending more to the hospital and putting a strain on caregivers. Hill says now they have to use telehealth, and the state won’t let them accept new enrollments.

“Telehealth isn’t a replacement for in-person services,” said Hill. “You can’t toilet somebody or give somebody a shower through the phone or telehealth.”

Hill and the Gillettes are urging officials to let them reopen.

“They haven’t done right by people like Andrew,” said Cindy. “These people need to have these programs, and they need to have a life.”

A state spokesperson says they’re pushing providers to use more telehealth services. But Hill hopes the COVID-19 vaccine will be their ticket to return to helping those who need it the most.