ORLANDO, Fla. — The Consulate of Mexico in Orlando, in partnership with the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, is helping Hispanics who face language and technology barriers register for COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

Many people who come through the consulate struggle with English and don’t have a computer or a reliable Internet source, making it difficult to sign up for an appointment online, according to Consul Juan Sabines.

It’s important to ensure every Florida resident receives a vaccine, no matter their status, Sabines said.

“It’s a hope,” Sabines said. “The vaccine is a hope because I lost my mother from COVID-19 on May 22 of last year. I have a lot of friends in the United States and Mexico get sick from this terrible pandemic, and it’s a hope for the world.”

Anyone looking to register at the consulate must be a Florida resident and meet the state’s Phase 1 vaccine distribution requirements. Volunteers at the consulate’s financial services window guide Hispanics through the registration process from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Eastern Time.