TEXAS — Alcohol-to-go might be here to stay even after the pandemic. Gov. Greg Abbott loosened the state's rules on alcohol sales last year to help bars and restaurants forced to close or scale back capacity due to COVID-19. Now, legislation filed at the state capitol looks to make the move permanent.

For El Arroyo in downtown Austin, they say the ability to sell margaritas to-go was a game changer.

"The first day of [food only] to-go we did like $138 of sales, or $136, some crazy low number and we thought, ‘oh my God, we're going to have to just close and hibernate and wait for this to be over,’" said president of El Arroyo Ellis Winstanley. “And then we launched the to-go margaritas and we ended up doing like seven times our normal sales for the first few weeks."

The Texas Restaurant Association has been pushing to make alcohol-to-go permanent and has said real recovery for the state's restaurant industry will take some time. According to the TRA, more than 10,000 restaurants have closed across the state and 30% of Texas operators say it's unlikely they'll still be in business in six months without additional relief from the federal government. They see this as something the state can do to give the industry a boost.

Abbott is already on board with making his initial waiver on alcohol to-go sales permanent and the newly elected House speaker seems to be, too.

For El Arroyo, it's about keeping the doors open and people employed while being able to give customers the complete dining experience -- from home.

"It's kind of interesting, we've never done it before in Texas, because consumers and customers, they want the experience and mixed drinks, margaritas especially are part of the experience," said Winstanley.

There has been some concern that alcohol-to-go would open the door to further relaxing alcohol rules--things like being able to openly drink on the streets. The legislation as filed does outline safety provisions, which would require all alcoholic beverages be sealed either in their original container or in a tamper-proof container with the business' name on it and the words "alcoholic beverage."