WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order allows bars and restaurants to offer mixed alcoholic drinks through takeout and delivery. Many establishments are opting against delivery service due to strict guidelines and mounting concerns.

Under Executive Order No. 183, bars and restaurants are allowed to serve mixed drinks through carryout or delivery service. Deliverers can be an employee of the establishment, or from a third-party company like DoorDash or UberEats. Every bar or restaurant must have a written contract with the deliverer.

Here are the following guidelines:

Deliverer must complete the free ABC delivery training offered online

Deliverer must verify the age of the customer upon delivery

Deliverer must verify that the customer is not visibly intoxicated at time of delivery

No deliveries made to where alcohol is prohibited, including college campuses and dormitories

Only one mixed drink is allowed per delivery order. If multiple adults want to order drinks through delivery, they would have to order separately.

We reached out to 40 bars and restaurants in the Triad, Triangle, and Charlotte area. A majority are providing takeout cocktails, but none of them are offering cocktail delivery service due to concerns on following the guidelines.

The strict guidelines have slowed down the delivery service launch for Winston-Salem’s Xcaret Mexican Grill and Cantina. Manager Juan Quinceno is doing extensive research in order to follow the guidelines.

“We’re just following the guidelines of what’s asked and then of course, I hope and I’m sure that if there’s something, that we fall off or get off road, we would just be told, 'this is not what you need to do and do it,'” Quinceno says.

Local law enforcement agencies have been in contact with the ABC Commission, clarifying rules and regulations in enforcement.

Lt. J.B. Hall of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says their agency will take a common-sense approach to the situation, in the event a driver is stopped carrying an alcoholic beverage.

“We’re going to look at the totality of the circumstances. Why you were stopped, have you been consuming alcohol prior to being stopped?” Hall says.

Xcaret plans to offer cocktail delivery in coming weeks. The executive order is set to expire on January 30.