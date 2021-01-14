NEW YORK - In his fourth and final State of the State speech this week, delivered virtually on Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo spoke about infrastructure and investing in the economy.

“Only the public sector can build the common economic platform for growth, a foundation that all businesses rely on to prosper — our transportation system, our infrastructure, our broadband and our education,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo focused heavily on Manhattan, promising to create “Manhattan Midtown West,” a new, revitalized West Side anchored by the recently completed Moynihan Train Hall across from Penn Station.

“To create a new West Side Transit Hub, and build upon it with new residential, commercial and public works projects that will combine to form a new vibrant and exciting district,” said Cuomo.

Spanning 140 acres, the projected redevelopment would cost $51 billion in private money. It would include two separate expansions of the elevated High Line Park: one to Moynihan Train Hall, the other to Pier 76 along the Hudson River. Pier 76 is where the NYPD tow pound is currently located. It sits on state land along the Hudson. After years of battling over the site, the City agreed to move the tow pound by the end of this month and allow for the space to be redeveloped into more parkland. Cuomo said recently that a request for proposals would go out to transform the space.

The new West Side will also include an expanded Javits Convention Center, and a revamped Penn Station and Port Authority Bus Terminal. Cuomo also vowed to expand the Second Avenue Subway line north from 96th street to 125th.

“That will open up the East Side all the way up to Harlem for new, exciting possibilities,” Cuomo said.

The Governor’s vision comes during a very challenging economic climate. According to Cuomo’s own estimate, the state is facing a $15 billion budget gap this year alone.