Prosecutors say a Delaware man photographed carrying a Confederate battle flag during a deadly riot in the U.S. Capitol has been arrested after authorities used the image to help identify him.

"Kevin Seefried and Hunter Seefried each were charged by complaint with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and one count of depredation of government property," the Department of Justice said in a statement. "Both defendants were taken into custody in Delaware today. It is alleged that during the events at the U.S. Capitol, Kevin Seefried and Hunter Seefried entered the Senate Building through a broken window and, shortly thereafter, Kevin Seefried was photographed holding a Confederate Battle flag inside the Capitol Building."

Court documents say the men were identified after the FBI was told by a coworker of Hunter Seefried's that he had bragged about being in the Capitol with his father.

"The reporting individual confirmed that Hunter Seefried was visible in a Metropolitan Police Department flier depicting individuals who breached the Capitol Building’s security; he has a moustache and is wearing a black hat and black jacket," the documents read. "The FBI reviewed Kevin Seefried’s driver’s license photo and it matched the image of the individual holding the Confederate Battle Flag. The FBI was also able to confirm that Kevin Seefried is Hunter Seefried’s father."

