ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — When abandoned babies are safely rescued by authorities they begin their lives in need of a loving home, and that adds to an already large number of children in the foster care system.

Statistics from the Foundation for Foster Children shows in Central Florida show there are about 1,500 kids in the foster care system. And two-thirds of those kids will have to move to a different home seven or more times, causing many of those children to have life-long mental health and other problems.

The Williams became foster parents out of necessity when they had to take in two of their grandchildren.

“It started more on a personal note,” said Fred Williams. “There are a lot of kids out there that need that same love and same care, that need that same commitment, that want a forever home and a forever family.”

So when they were done raising those grandchildren, they decided to continue caring for more children in need of a loving home. They became full-time foster parents. After raising several foster children, they adopted Hunter and his brother Phoenix in 2017, four years after first bringing them into their home.

“It’s been so amazing to bring them into our home and see through the struggles, everything they go through, and we stick together as a family,” said Katrina Williams. “There are so many kids that need the love and the care of a family to take them in.”

Luckily, Hunter and Phoenix have found lots of permanent and longterm love and support in the Williams home.

“We’re all part of the team to make the children’s lives better in the community so they can be good citizens out in the world,” said Katrina Williams.

And its not just the boys that are getting a better life.

“We found out as foster parents that it was just as rewarding to us as well,” said Fred Williams.