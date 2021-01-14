President-elect Joe Biden is unveiling a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 plan Thursday that will help provide relief to Americans, as well as help speed up vaccine rollout, assist local and state governments, and struggling businesses that have been devastated by the deadly pandemic.

"While Congress’s bipartisan action in December was a step in the right direction, it was only a down payment," the Biden transition wrote in a statement. "It fell far short of the resources needed to tackle the immediate crisis. We are in a race against time, and absent additional government assistance, the economic and public health crises could worsen in the months ahead; schools will not be able to safely reopen; and vaccinations will remain far too slow."

Here is what the proposal, dubbed the "American Rescue Plan," calls for:

$1,400 checks for most Americans, which, on top of $600 provided in the most recent COVID-19 bill, would bring the total to $2,000

An increase in the federal unemployment benefit to $400 per week, and extension through the end of September

A moratorium on evictions and foreclosures through September

Increasing federal minimum wage to $15 per hour

$400 billion would go directly to combating the pandemic

$50 billion to expand testing

About $130 billion would be allocated to help schools reopen

$20 billion allocated for a more disciplined focus on vaccination, on top of some $8 billion already approved by Congress

Funding 100,000 public health workers to focus on encouraging people to get vaccinated and on contact tracing

Incoming Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has said Biden's proposal will be his first order of business this year. The emergency legislation would be paid for with borrowed money, adding to trillions in debt the government has already incurred to confront the pandemic.

In a joint statement issued Thursday night, Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) praised the plan: "With the COVID-rescue package the President-elect announced today, he is moving swiftly to deliver that help and to meet the needs of the American people. House and Senate Democrats express gratitude toward and look forward to working with the President-elect on the rescue plan."

“American families face an extraordinary combination of health and economic crises – from COVID-19 to racial inequality to climate change – all of which demand big, bold and immediate action," they added. "The emergency relief framework announced by the incoming Biden-Harris Administration tonight is the right approach. It shows that Democrats will finally have a partner at the White House that understands the need to take swift action to address the needs of struggling communities."

“We will get right to work to turn President-elect Biden’s vision into legislation that will pass both chambers and be signed into law," they vowed.

Aides said Biden will make the case that the additional spending and borrowing is necessary to prevent the economy from sliding into an even deeper hole. Interest rates are low, making debt more manageable. The aides spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the plan ahead of his speech Thursday night.

Biden has long held that economic recovery is inextricably linked with controlling the coronavirus. “Our work begins with getting COVID under control,” he declared in his victory speech. “We cannot repair the economy, restore our vitality or relish life’s most precious moments."

The plan comes as a divided nation is in the grip of the pandemic’s most dangerous wave yet. So far, more than 385,000 people have died of COVID-19 in the U.S. And government numbers out Thursday reported a jump in weekly unemployment claims, to 965,000, a sign that rising infections are forcing businesses to cut back and lay off workers.

Biden believes the key to speeding that up lies not only in delivering more vaccine but also in working closely with states and local communities to get shots into the arms of more people. The Trump administration provided the vaccine to states and set guidelines for who should get priority for shots, but largely left it up to state and local officials to organize their vaccination campaigns.

Biden has set a goal of administering 100 million shots in his first 100 days. The pace of vaccination is approaching 1 million shots a day, but 1.8 million a day would be needed to reach widespread or “herd” immunity by the summer, according to a recent estimate by the American Hospital Association. Wen says the pace should be even higher — closer to 3 million a day.

Next Wednesday, when Biden will be sworn in as president, marks the anniversary of the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the United States.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.