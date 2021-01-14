Even the mannequins are jumping through tables at the BFLO Store for anything you need ahead of Saturday's Bills playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens.

There’s lot to do at the BFLO Store for Owner Nathan Mroz. It’s been a busy few weeks.

"With the Bills winning, it's created a whole new buzz for Buffalo, for the whole city," he said.

It’s also creating a buzz for business.

"You see a peak at Christmas time and then it drops like a rock. But instead of that downfall, it's been here and we are keeping at that level."

That’s something Mroz is grateful for as the pandemic has hit local retailers hard.

"With the Bills success comes great business, and most of our stores are all up from last year, which is great especially, from a really tough year. Because there was a time there we didn't know what was going to happen."

On Saturday, they’ll be ready for people looking to get that last-minute gear before the game. And being that they are the official retailers of the Bills, they’ll be stocked.

"I gotta tell ya, we have some really cool stuff here. They sent us some leads on things like what's the hottest thing, what is coming up. The really popular stuff, any of the champion stuff."

They will also be creating a fun experience for people coming by the store on Saturday, as they’ll be giving away a sweatshirt with certain purposes.

They also offer curbside pickup if you don't feel comfortable going into the store.