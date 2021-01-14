ASHWAUBENON, Wis.— Lambeau Field has been largely empty this season but is expecting more than 8,000 people on Saturday as the Packers take on the Los Angeles Rams in a divisional-round playoff game.

That has area-businesses like The Turn gearing up for what could be an uptick in profits.

“We’re really hoping to see a lot of people starting Friday that want to come in and enjoy the atmosphere, see the Packers stadium and enjoy watching the Packers’ game with other fans,” said general manager Sally Henne.

After losing regular-season games— and about $150 million of economic impact— to the pandemic, getting 8,000-or-so fans into the stadium and adjacent businesses is a bright spot in a tough fall and winter.

“Out of a stadium that holds 78,000 to 80,000 people on a given game day, it may not seem like 6,000 or 8,000 is a lot, but it’s hope,” said Brad Toll of the greater Green Bay convention and visitors bureau. “It’s hope, that things are going to turn around. It’s going to bring a few dollars into the community. It’s telling us things are going to get better.”

For stadium district staples like Kroll’s West, the season has seen a building tide of business with some ups and downs. Landing at least one playoff game is a boon in what has been a challenging year for many.

“With this playoff — hopefully, two playoffs — we’ll see some improvements in business and move forward from there,” said manager and cook Ann Pierquet. “And, hopefully, we get a Super Bowl.”

The Turn is hopeful they’ll capitalize on a weekend’s worth of business from the game starting Friday. It’s offering specials and still has open swing suites for the weekend.

“Working inside the stadium the last six years, and not having a season this year, has been a little different,” Henne said. “Having a game, and seeing fans that get to go inside and enjoy it again, is hope for 2021.”​