CLEVELAND — Chanelle Harris has been baking for seven years.

"My favorite part of baking is my creativity. Honestly, I love to be able to take things or see a picture or somebody's idea and be able to make it come to life," Harris said.

Harris started making cupcakes for fun and taking them to work and family events.

It eventually turned into a business.

"One of my colleagues was like 'Oh my God, I want you to cater my sister's birthday party.' So I'm like alright cool why not. She ordered 100 cupcakes, all different flavors and it just took off from there."

For years, Harris has baked out of her home while juggling a full-time job, a part-time job, and caring for her two kids.

But when the pandemic hit she was let go from her part-time job and began working remotely for her full-time job, which gave her time to focus on her business, Chanelle's Treatz.

"It was good for my business because I was able to focus on me and just get my creativity and my full attention and be able to push myself," she said.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows in December of 2020, 140,000 Americans were unemployed with black women having an unemployment rate of 8.4% compared to a 6.7% rate for all Americans.

But that didn't stop Harris or other women of color from starting businesses.

"When it comes to black women we just have to believe in ourselves. You have to believe that you can do it. That it is possible. And there's going to be people to tell you, 'Oh, don't do it. It's not the right time' ... Follow your heart," Harris said.

Following her heart is exactly what Harris did.

She officially opened her doors just a month ago.

"I've had customers be like "Oh my God. (The) last time I came to you I was picking up my order from your house. Now, I'm actually in a shop and it looks amazing in here. So, it's wonderful just hearing the support. To know that people are rooting for you to keep going," Harris.

Harris has this advice for any other woman who wants to start a business:

"Do it. Do it. Because there's never going to be the perfect time. There's never going to be the right opportunity. Honestly, if the signs say that it's possible try your best to make it happen."

Harris makes custom cakes, cookies, cheesecake and other desserts at her bakery in Shaker Square.

For more information about Harris' bakery, click here to visit Chanelle's Treatz website.