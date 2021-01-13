MARINETTE , Wis.— A number of professions around the state are waiting to see where they fall on the priority list for COVID-19 vaccinations.

That includes people like Jeff Thielen, who owns Thielen Funeral Home & Crematory in Marinette.

“We’re exposed to it a lot,” he said. “Obviously the first responders, healthcare workers, they’re all exposed to it and they know they’re exposed to it. We also know we’re exposed to it.”

In a telephone interview, the president of the Wisconsin Funeral Directors Association, Jenna Krenz, said their job is akin to other front line workers that are in contact with the virus. They’d like to be included in the same vaccination category — known as 1B — as police, transit workers, grocery store workers and educators.

“There are communities where the funeral directors are being exposed to COVID on a daily basis with the families we’re caring for and the deceased passing away from COVID,” Thielen said. “Even in a smaller community like mine, I’m exposed to it regularly.”

It’s one factor in what has been a challenging year for funeral homes which have had to adapt to the pandemic.

“We control the flow of people in and out of the building. We require everybody, of course, to wear a mask. We have hand sanitizers,” Thielen said. “We only allow people to enter our front door and they must exit our side door. We encourage them, simply express their sympathy to the family and then to simply leave the facility so we don’t get an overwhelming number of people.”

COVID-19 has also had an impact on the workload of funeral staff.

“Initially with the pandemic, we didn’t have a large increase of people passing away from it. We were a little bit sheltered from it up here. The second round, we’ve seen more substantial [numbers],” Thielen said. ”Ultimately we’ve served more families this year that we’ve ever served in our more than 100-year history.”​