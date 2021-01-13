House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the impeachment managers in the upcoming trial against President Donald Trump ahead of Wednesday's expected vote to impeach the president in the aftermath of the deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol last week.

“Tonight, I have the solemn privilege of naming the Managers of the impeachment trial of Donald Trump,” said Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a statement released Tuesday night. “It is their constitutional and patriotic duty to present the case for the President’s impeachment and removal. They will do so guided by their great love of country, determination to protect our democracy and loyalty to our oath to the Constitution."

The impeachment managers are as follows:

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD)

Rep. Diana DeGette (D-CO)

Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI)

Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX)

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA)

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA)

Rep. Stacey Plaskett (D-NY)

Rep. Joe Neguse (D-CO)

Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA)

"Our Managers will honor their duty to defend democracy For The People with great solemnity, prayerfulness and urgency," Pelosi added.

On Monday, House Democrats formally introduced an article of impeachment against President Trump for "inciting violence against the government of the United States," officially beginning the process of impeaching the president in the aftermath of the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last week.

Democrats will be joined by Republican Reps. John Katko (R-NY), Liz Cheney (R-WY), and Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) in supporting the measure.

Democrats had the votes required to pass the measure prior to the two Republican defections. It remains to be seen how quickly the Senate, which is out of session until Jan. 19, the day before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, will take up the measure should it pass.