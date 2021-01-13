SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando Health is one of the locations across Central Florida administering the coronavirus vaccine. However, they are also doing their part to ensure no vaccines go wasted.

What You Need To Know Orlando Health has administered nearly 40,000 COVID-19 vaccines since December 18



They are using the Moderna vaccine, which must be used within six hours of being thawed



Officials say they work hard to make sure no doses go to waste

According to Orlando Health officials, they have administered nearly 40,000 vaccines since December 18. They could not state how many vaccines are given a day at each location, but said they are ensuring no doses are unused.

Sitting in his car since 8:30 a.m. at the Orlando Health in Lake Mary, Reza Sharifi is hopeful to be one of the lucky ones.

“It’s 50-50,” he said throught the open window of his car.

He’s been waiting and trying to get a vaccine as a walk-in for four days.

“I am 66 years of age and I am afraid of catching the corona,” Sharifi explains.

Orlando Health in Lake Mary is administering the Moderna vaccine — each vial of vaccine contains 10 doses, and once thawed they must be used with in six hours.

If someone with an appointment is a no show, then the hospital will do its best not to waste a single dose. Luisa Padilla was in the right place at the right time when trying just to book an appointment.

“I was talking to the guard and he said, 'Well do you have time to do it now?'“ Seminole County resident Luisa Padilla said. “And I said, 'Oh, yeah.' So I called my husband and told him to come on down.”

According to Orlando Health they highly discourage walk-ins since people with appointments have priority. There is no guarantee that vaccines will be left at the end of the day.

Its still a chance some are willing to try and wait for.

“I have been trying for so long,” Padilla said. “Websites phone calls, and couldn’t get through to anybody to make the appointment, it’s just very hard.”

After two days of trying in Oviedo, and two in Lake Mary, the fourth and final time for Reza was the winner.

“Should have been much easier than this,” Reza said. “Will wait an hour maximum and it be ok, not 5 hours.”

Next up for the two is a date for their second dose to be administered with in the next 28 days.

If Orlando Health does have vaccines thawed from someone who did not show up for an appointment, then those doses will be given to those 65 and up, healthcare professionals, healthcare volunteers, and or clergy.