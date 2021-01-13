DUNKIRK, N.Y. — National Grid has sparked the local economy in Chautauqua County, with a large grant to a manufacturer in Dunkirk.

What You Need To Know

The grant will fund an expansion at Fieldbrook Foods in Dunkirk

The investment is one in a long partnership between the two companies ​​ ​​

"We have a responsibility to help our customers and help the economies, where we provide electric service, grow," said Ken Kujawa, National Grid Customer and Community Management WNY regional director.

National Grid is looking to jolt the Dunkirk economy with a $750,000 development grant to Wells Enterprises, Inc., owners of Fieldbrook Foods, the country's second largest ice cream manufacturer.

The grant program is one of 19 National Grid shares with its customers and communities, that are rate-payer funded and subject to Public Service Commission approval for companies that apply.

"Everyone loves ice cream. It's very exciting. It's great to see that Wells is making a significant investment in their plant down in the Dunkirk area," said Kujawa.

Money will be used to help build and offset the cost of a new 115,000-volt substation on site.

Utility leaders say the company's additional need for electricity benefits National Grid as well.

"It is a win-win. With the hope being at the end, that the cost for them to expand will be attractive enough for them to make that investment," said Kujawa.

The investment is one in a long line between the two companies.

National Grid already invested $500,000 in interior lighting and refrigeration equipment upgrades as part of its energy efficient program.

"We've been working with them for a number of years now to make sure the Chautauqua County plant is as energy efficient as possible," said Kujawa.

Wells' leaders say they're excited to work with National Grid, and plan on using the funds to grow the business through renovations and new equipment, as well as to create jobs, adding quote.

"We're thankful to National Grid and appreciate all of the support we're receiving from the Dunkirk community," said Lesley Bartholomew, Wells Enterprises, Inc., director of communications.

"Secure the long-term future of the plant, it's going to secure existing jobs and also create new jobs at the plant. And that's a benefit not only for Chautauqua County but for Western New York," said Kujawa.

National Grid continues to work on tapping into the new substation to increase the size of the lines.

Other companies interested in the grants program can click here.