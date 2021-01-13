SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — One in every eight inmates at the Federal Correctional Complex Coleman near Wildwood was infected with COVID-19 as of January 3, according to a report released Wednesday by Florida’s Office of Inspector General (OIG).

Sumter County, where the prison is located, one in 25 was infected as of the same date, the report said.

To date, a COVID-19 outbreak at the prison has led to five deaths and more than 1,000 positive cases among inmates and staff.

The report details several challenges at the prison — including having a medical team staffed at 80%, a prison layout that made it difficult for inmates to socially distance, communication issues with staff over mask-wearing policies, and staff not using home confinement as an option for all eligible inmates.

The OIG released the report five months after it announced it would conduct a remote inspection of the prison and how the prison responded to the coronavirus pandemic.

The OIG is now conducting a separate review into how the Bureau of Prisons used early release during the pandemic.