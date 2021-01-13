Got a sweet tooth but don’t want to leave the comfort of your own home? The Girl Scouts have an answer for that.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage the United States, the youth organization has had to pivot from their traditional in-person cookie sales. Now, Girl Scouts has announced a partnership with the food delivery app Grubhub, offering cookie fans a new way to facilitate contact-free orders.

“We’re proud of the resourceful ways Girl Scouts are running their cookie businesses safely and using their earnings to make the world a better place,” interim GSUSA CEO Judith Batty said in a statement. “This season, our girls will continue to exemplify what the cookie program taught them—how to think like entrepreneurs, use innovative sales tactics, and pivot to new ways of doing business when things don’t go according to plan. The cookie program is what keeps Girl Scouts thriving in communities across the country and is proven to build girls’ leadership skills and help them become successful in life.”

The partnership will be available in select markets throughout “cookie season,” which GSUSA says is recognized nationally from January through April. To kick off the collaboration, Grubhub is offering free delivery on all cookie orders above $15 from now through Feb. 14.

Girl Scouts will also be offering the new Toast-Yay! cookie in select markets, which is a “French toast–inspired cookie dipped in delicious icing and full of flavor in every bite.”

In areas without the Grubhub partnership, cookie fans can still find a local Girl Scout troop to support by using the organization’s “Find Cookies” tool beginning Feb. 1. By entering in their zip code, users are able to search for the nearest Girl Scout group to support.

“Like other people running small businesses, Girl Scouts are growing their cookie sale online to connect to consumers who may be harder to reach during the pandemic, all while staying resilient and learning skills such as money management, goal setting, and customer service,” Batty wrote. “We are excited to open virtual cookie booths beginning February 1 to customers who don’t know a Girl Scout so they can still support girls during this challenging time for all of us.”

The Grubhub partnership isn’t the only way the Girl Scouts have adapted to the pandemic. Other initiatives included virtual cookie drives on social media and setting up drive-through locations for cookie pick-ups.