Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday that the Publix supermarket chain would expand its distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to select pharmacies Flagler, Volusia, St. Johns, and Collier counties.

That expands the Publix vaccination program to 12 Florida counties.

DeSantis made his announcement at a Publix in Ponte Vedra Beach.

Those counties join Citrus, Marion, and Hernando counties in the Publix vaccination program. Publix says on its website that vaccinations also are available at select pharmacy locations in the Panhandle counties of Bay, Escambia, Okaloosa, Walton, and Santa Rosa.

Publix says it offers four vaccination sites in Flagler County and 22 in Volusia County. The supermarket offers a full list of vaccination locations here.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Check back for more.