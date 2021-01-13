MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — It’s a staple in southern restaurants—shrimp and grits.

And Cottonmouth Southern Soul Food Kitchen in Bradenton is no different.

But there is something a little different about the recipe.

“I was a Southern boy that went to school in San Francisco,” said Chef Dave Shiplett, “and that's where I found out about all things Asian.”

That’s why Sambal – a smoky Thai Chili Sauce

Shrimp and Grits

8 oz. 16-20 count shrimp raw peeled

2 tbsp. butter, unsalted

1 tbsp. Sambal chili paste

1 tbsp. maple syrup

1 tbsp. shredded Parmigiano Cheese

2 cups baby spinach

3 cups cheese grits

Salt and Pepper to taste