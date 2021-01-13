GREENSBORO, N.C. – Like the rest of the nation, North Carolina has taken a big economic hit since the beginning of the pandemic.



The pandemic is impacting businesses differently because while some businesses are closing, others are opening.



Toby Leasure is getting ready to open "One Thirteen Brewhouse and Rooftop Bar" despite the challenges he's faced.



He says he was about four months into planning and renovating this business when the pandemic started. But he says he wanted to finish his vision.



"It excites me that everyone has something to look forward to and a new place to come to downtown. Once we get over the pandemic, everybody can come here and enjoy bourbon, cocktails, and live music again," Leasure emphasizes.



Another not so brick-and-mortar type of business decided to open in the midst of the pandemic. It is a mobile coffee shop called "Cookie's Cafe".



Stephanie Bumpus, better known as “Cookie”, opened up shop in October after suffering to make ends meet because of a big cut in hours at her previous job.



"At 5 in the morning, I'm laying in bed and I'm like, a lightbulb goes off in my head and I'm like, just take a leap of faith and start that business you've been wanting to start for seven years," Cookie explains.



Both Bumpus and Leasure are excited they overcame obstacles to put them in the positions they are in today.



Leasure is holding off on opening due to the recent rise in cases, but he's hoping to open in March.



A report by the N.C. Chamber Foundation indicates economists are predicting a slow beginning to 2021 because of the economic hit people and businesses have taken over the last several months.