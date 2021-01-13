APPLETON, Wis. — The 2021 tax season is upon us and one Fox Valley financial advisor says Wisconsinites need to prepare for what’s new this year.

Jeff Garrett works for Prosperity Partners at Prospera Credit Union. He says laws passed in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic mean there are new things to consider when filing before the April 15 filing date.

“It is a very different year,” Garrett says. “There’s a couple of acts that were put in place that year - the Secure Act and then the CARES Act in March.”

He says people who applied for and collected unemployment insurance benefits in 2020 need to be prepared to pay taxes.

“A lot of people don’t realize that unemployment income is actually taxable income to them, and if they chose not to take out taxes while they received the unemployment benefit, they will have to ultimately have to pay taxes on that money,” he says. “I’m afraid that there’s going to be quite a few people out there that’s going to have to pay Uncle Sam some tax monies that they didn’t have taxes withheld.”

He says another group which should prepare this tax season are those who pulled money from their IRA, 403B, or 401K tax-deferred retirement accounts. A law passed last year allowed people to withdraw from those accounts and avoid the 10% penalty, but taxes still have to be paid as that money is considered income.

Garrett says the way the law was passed allows for those people to have those tax payments refunded if they repay what they pulled from those retirement accounts within three years from when they took it out.

Garrett says no taxes need to be paid on the stimulus payments Congress passed in 2020 because their not considered income, instead a tax credit.

He says while 2020 saw families deal with financial pain and confusion, there is a silver lining in that a lot of families focused on their finances, in many cases for the first time ever.

“In our society we’ve gotten so used to instant gratification,” Garrett says. “I think 2020 showed a lot of people that instant gratification may not be the best way to manage your money and that putting money away and saving for the future is pivotal.”