CINCINNATI, Ohio — It’s been a tough year for Garri Davis, the CEO and owner of Water Lily Learning Center in Cincinnati. Three of her biggest challenges she’s faced during the pandemic have been finding and maintaining personal protective equipment, enrollment and “maintaining our staff here and keeping qualified staff here especially with the unemployment benefits that were out."

Davis was one of millions of other small businesses across the nation to apply for the first round of Paycheck Protection Program loans last year. But there were challenges along the way.



“When it first came out, we tried to apply, but we couldn’t find a bank that could accept our application, so it was really hard,” said Davis. “But we are a part of the African American Chamber of Commerce and we were given an agency to use through them and by using them we were able to acquire the PPP loan.”



Davis wasn’t the only small business owner with this issue. Greater Cincinnati Northern Kentucky African American Chamber of Commerce president Eric Kearney says the first round of loans primarily helped certain businesses.



“Companies that were more sophisticated, companies that had lawyers- leagues of lawyers and a bunch of accountants and really great connections with large financial institutions were getting a majority of the money,” said Kearney.



The government has approved $284 billion for the second round of PPP loans. This time though, the loans are only for small businesses with 300 or fewer employees, which is 200 less than the 1st round.



“This time around I think that the way that they tried to set it up, smaller companies will have a chance,” he said.



And Davis is one of those small business owners who plans to apply for the loan and is hopeful about getting the money she needs to help her business stay afloat.



“I’m so excited that they do have another round,” said Davis. “I actually sent an email this morning to the agency that assisted us with the first round, and I’m waiting to hear back from him now on what I need to do to prepare myself to submit my documentation.”