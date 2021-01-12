ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A virtual public meeting is scheduled Tuesday night for Shore Acres homeowners in St. Petersburg detailing a new water main project in the neighborhood.

The eight-month long project will replace 5,000 feet of 8-inch pipe the city has determined needs to be replaced due to age.

But the water main will do little to address the biggest concerns for most homeowners in Shore Acres, storm water flooding.

Many homeowners still have not moved back in to homes damage by flooding last fall caused by Hurricane Eta.

Storage pods remain sitting in driveways, and debris is till piled up as contractors tear out drywall, flooring and make electrical repairs to several homes.

As the city launches its water main project, some homeowners are working to solve their own flooding issues.

At least one home is now being raised to a second story, and other homeowners are debating raising homes too.

"A lot of it is lifting your house up, jacking it up to a second story and putting a garage or another layer underneath it, as well as jacking it up just enough to put enough dirt so you are a lot higher above the grade of water," homeowner Ryan Heartly said.

Heartly is living in his home as repairs from Eta flooding are still happening.

Heartly says raising his home is an option, but an expensive one.

"You are talking a quarter million dollars,"​ Heartly said.

The water main project is expected to take 8-months to complete.

It will help save the neighborhood from pipe breaks and any ensuing flooding from pipe breaks.

Here's the details for tonight’s virtual meeting on the water main project:

Attend one of the following ways:

https://zoom.us/j/95608304635

Or iPhone one-tap:

US: +16468769923,,95608304635# or +13017158592,,95608304635# Or Telephone:

Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):

US: +1 646 876 9923 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 669 900

6833 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 Webinar ID: 956 0830 4635 International numbers available: https://zoom.us/u/adMtnO9W6M​