At a press conference in New York, incoming Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) called for anyone who stormed the U.S. Capitol last week be added to the Transportation Security Administration's "no-fly" list.

"These individuals are a threat to the homeland as defined by the law," Schumer said. "And they should be placed on the no-fly list."

"We cannot allow these same insurrectionists to get on a plane and cause more violence and more damage." Schumer added. "With so many questions about safety and the worry about future possible threats, the least we can do is make the skies, the inauguration, the Capitol and the country safer."

The current House Minority Leader also slammed remarks made by President Donald Trump Tuesday ahead of his trip to Texas, where he said that his comments ahead of the deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol by a mob of pro-Trump supporters were "totally appropriate."

"What Trump did today, blaming others for what he caused, is a pathological technique used by the worst of dictators," Schumer said, adding that the president's remarks show "how despicable a president he is."

Schumer urged current Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to call the Senate back to order to vote for an impeachment trial, rather than wait for the body to reconvene on Jan. 19 as scheduled.

The New York Democrat's press conference was briefly interrupted by a heckler who, among other things, called Schumer, who is Jewish, an "anti-Semite."

In a letter to his Democratic colleagues released earlier Tuesday, Schumer slammed what he called the "security failures" that led to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, pledging that the Democratic caucus will "make sure that the events are fully investigated and every necessary security measure is in place for the upcoming Inauguration and the days leading up to it."

"Very simply," he added, "we will do everything in our power to prevent such an attack from ever happening again."

Schumer went on to praise the new Senators who will be joining the Democratic caucus – Georgia runoff winners Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, and Alex Padilla, who was appointed to replace Vice President-elect Kamala Harris – and laid out the early legislative agenda for the upcoming Democrat-controlled Senate, which he said will include $2,000 relief checks for Americans.

"As soon as the new Senate is organized and Vice-President Harris has been sworn in, we will immediately set to work to deliver on that goal," he wrote. "As our first order of legislative business, please prepare to address additional COVID emergency relief legislation."

Schumer also pledged that incoming-Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Durbin will "closely examine the rise of violent extremist groups, white supremacists and violent fringe conspiracy theorists who are intent on undermining and overthrowing the government" and vowed to help President-elect Joe Biden build his Cabinet.

"The violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th showed us we need qualified Senate-confirmed people (not in an acting capacity) in key national security positions on Day One, including Secretary of Defense, Secretary of Homeland Security, Secretary of State, Attorney General, and others," Schumer wrote. "The economic challenges our nation faces also require having key economic nominees confirmed and on the job ASAP."

Schumer said that while the 117th Congress comes to order in the wake of a devastating pandemic and a brutal attack on the Capitol, there is also great opportunity ahead.

"Our work to regain the majority in the Senate, however, means that we have an opportunity to work with our House colleagues and a new administration to defeat the virus, provide the relief the American people need, and re-unite the country," Schumer concluded. "I believe our caucus is up to that challenge. We will endeavor—every day—to reward the faith the American people have placed in us."