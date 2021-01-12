SANFORD, Fla. — A Sanford firefighter seen in a picture posted on social media pointing to a sign inside the U.S. Capitol Building during last week's Capitol breach has been charged in connection with the violent pro-Trump riot.

The FBI office in Tampa confirmed that Andrew James Williams was arrested and had an appearance in federal court Tuesday.

According to court records, Williams is facing a charge of disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

He is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington, D.C.

This is moment @CitySanfordFL firefighter Andrew Williams left federal court after being arrested for his participation in #CapitolRiot. His attorney says @POTUS encouraged “despicable” behavior and that Williams “took part in none of it.” @MyNews13

🎥: Nick Allen pic.twitter.com/giYUgsKqeQ — Eric Mock (@EricMockTV) January 12, 2021

Officials with the Sanford Fire Department confirmed last week that they were investigating cell phone videos Williams allegedly recorded during the violent siege of the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

The video is a first-person view of the mob as rioters marched up the Capitol stairs and into the building.

On Thursday, officials said Williams was placed on paid administrative leave while they investigate the situation.

“The City of Sanford is aware of the situation involving Sanford Firefighter/Paramedic Andrew Williams,” Sanford Mayor Art Woodruff said in a statement. “At this time, we are following the investigative process. The administrative investigation will look into all aspects of the nature of the photograph and will address any City policy and/or law violations that could possibly arise throughout the investigation. Firefighter/Paramedic Williams has been placed on administrative leave until the investigation is complete.”

A picture posted on social media also appeared to show Williams pointing to a sign for the Speaker of the House.

A spokeswoman with the Sanford Fire Department said, "We were made aware this afternoon. I am still awaiting updates from the fire chief that are expected later this evening regarding the current status."