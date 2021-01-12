ORLANDO, Fla. — Rosen Hotels and Resorts has laid off another 200 employees, blaming cuts on the ongoing economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The workforce reduction is in addition to the 2,000 employees Rosen laid off in July 2020 and the tens of thousands of layoffs across the region’s tourism industry.

In letters to the state and county in July 2020 and December 2020, company founder Harris Rosen said “…Never in the 46-year history of my company would I have envisioned such a drastic decision. This is especially painful for me, as I consider these valued associates as extended members of the Rosen family, without whose contributions our company would never have achieved the success it has through the years.”

Founded in the 1970’s, Rosen operates eight resorts in Central Florida, most of which remain closed because of the pandemic. The 800-room Rosen Plaza Hotel on International Drive reopened in July 2020 after a state shutdown.

The latest layoffs, which went into effect December 31, include managers, call center employees, and various guest-facing roles.

Tens of thousands of Central Floridians faced extended furloughs or layoffs in 2020.

More than 3 million Floridians applied for unemployment assistance by the height of the shutdown orders in July.

Osceola and Orange counties continue to hold the state’s highest unemployment rates. The area’s tourism industry has been hit especially hard, with thousands of layoffs at area theme parks, hotels, restaurants, airlines, and other attractions.