ROCHESTER, N.Y. — ​A local zero-waste solutions company is expanding its footprint, acquiring another company to help further its mission of diverting single-use packaging and other wastes from landfills.

Elias Putney, 18, has been washing compost buckets for his entire teenage life. It may seem like a dirty job, but he takes pride in it.

“You know, you feel like you’re giving back everyday. It feels like your life is really putting work towards the earth,” Putney said.

Not only does he get to work with his family and make new connections, but his dad’s company Impact Earth is on a mission to help the planet.

“We’ve grown and we’ve changed and we’ve progressed, and I’m very happy where we are today,” Putney said.

Besides educating the public and selling zero-waste products, Impact Earth also collects compost from homes, businesses, and schools to help keep waste from going to the landfill.

Owner Robert Putney said this helps reduce greenhouse gases, a contributor to climate change.

“Food waste creates methane in a landfill, which is 20 times more potent than regular composting in your own backyard, which emits carbon dioxide,” Robert said.

And now they can reach more homes and businesses than ever, after acquiring local composting company Community Composting. Not only are they keeping all the customers, but the employees too.

“It’s been a huge undertaking. And we’ve had to build the infrastructure and the client base. So we’re proud of that,” Robert said. “We’re a for-profit business, we hire, and have 23 employees now. And we’re growing, so we’re excited about what this does for us for the future."

And with growth, Impact Earth can do just that - have a bigger impact.

“The larger our influence, the more impact we can make on our larger society,” Robert said.

Impact Earth has a curbside and market program, which you can sign up for at www.impactearthroc.com. They will also continue with Community Composting’s various bucket-swap locations.