Donald Trump is not a resident of New York City anymore, but his family’s organization still has business with the city.

Now the de Blasio administration is looking at ending that relationship.

“We are looking at that very, very carefully and very quickly,” de Blasio said Tuesday.

After the U.S. Capitol assault last week, the city is now reviewing its contracts with the Trump Organization, which runs two ice rinks and a carousel in Central Park, and a golf course in the Bronx, bringing Trump’s company millions of dollars a year.

“The President incited a rebellion against the United States government, a clearly unconstitutional act, and people died. That's unforgivable. So, our legal team is right now assessing the options,” de Blasio said.

The idea of the city severing ties with the Trump Organization is not new.

Back in 2015, the City Council asked de Blasio to cancel the contracts after then-candidate Trump launched his presidential campaign calling Mexican immigrants criminals and rapists.

There was also a resolution introduced at the Council back in 2019 by members like Mark Levine, who is now running for Manhattan Borough President.

“The administration has consistently protested that they felt there was no legal means to cancel the contracts, but that’s not true," Levine said. "These are at will contracts, they have severability clauses. They can be cancelled with 30 days notice.”

The city is not alone in this new push.

Companies and banks all over the world are now trying to end their business relationships with the President.

We reached out to the Trump Organization, which is now run by Trump’s sons Don Jr. and Eric. We are still waiting for a response.