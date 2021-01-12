SANFORD, Fla. — Golfers from around the world are hitting the links at the historic Mayfair Country Club for the Mayfair Inn Open, and local restaurants s say big events like the tournament are good for business.

Golfers on Monday teed off for the first day of the Mayfair Inn Open.

“This is a way to show it off to a lot of local pros and local amateurs that might not come up here,” Mayfair Country Club General Manager Pete Sands said.

In this year’s event, 120 golf pros and more than 100 amateurs are playing on the historic course, including golfers coming in from as far away as South Africa, Sands said.

“It started a lot smaller, now it’s a lot bigger.”

When golfers are finished on the course for the day, local businesses can benefit, Sands said.

“These guys are going to have something to eat afterward or go someplace to grab a drink,” Sands said.

Bringing people into the area can only help, Oak Flame Pizza General Manager Brandon Kaiser said.

“We do notice the foot traffic, and it’s really awesome to have,” he said.

Now is a good time to bring more people into the because business can drop a little after the holiday season, according to Kaiser, who also manages Dharma’s Fine Vittles at Henry’s Depot.

“We want to keep it going as if it’s always the holidays,” he said.

The Mayfair Inn Open is the biggest event of the year for the golf course. The professional golfers are competing for the next few days, and the amateurs will head out onto the course this weekend.​

Sands said he hopes to continue to grow the tournament.

“It definitely gets people here that might not be here on a regular basis,” Sands said.