DALLAS – Weddings are now being offered on the go all in thanks to COVID-19. The industry has faced a major setback like many other industries that brought in crowds of people. For Dallas-Ft. Worth-based wedding planner Tina Dannel, the pandemic caused her to get creative.

"As a wedding planner I've had a lot of my couples that have had to reschedule due to all of the craziness with COVID-19, so I wanted a safe way they can still get married and stay socially distanced," said Dannel.

In October Dannel transformed a classic 1958 dairy truck into a black and white mobile wedding van. Dannel says she has taken her van, called "'The Metro," to wedding venues, homes, and parks for couples to get married. For many couples it's the exchanging of their vows that's most important.

"It's so great to be able to offer them to still get married now, and then have the big wedding later when it's safer to have big groups together," said Dannel.

For newlyweds Matt and Kayla Edwards, COVID-19 may have postponed their wedding ceremony, but it's not stopping them from putting a ring on each other's finger.

"We know we wanted to get married and celebrate with our families soon, but given everything going on, we wanted to still be able to celebrate with each other and keep the love strong," said Kayla Edwards.