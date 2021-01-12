On Jan. 10, 2019, 13-year-old Jayme Closs escaped from the man who had killed her parents and kept her captive under a bed for nearly three months.

Now, the 15-year-old is taking life “day by day,” and is starting to again enjoy the activities she once loved, Closs’ family said in a statement on the two year anniversary of her escape.

What You Need To Know Sunday, Jan. 10 marked the two-year anniversary of Jayme Closs' escape from her kidnapper, Jake Patterson, who had held the teen hostage for 88 days



On Oct. 15, 2018, Patterson broke into Jayme’s home and killed her parents, before kidnapping her and holding her under a bed in his remote cabin



Closs' aunt and legal guardian released a statement on Sunday saying Jayme is doing well and "enjoying dance" again



Patterson is serving life in prison with no chance of parole

“We are very thankful for everything that happened on this day two years ago; for Jayme's bravery and for Jeanne, Peter and Kristen for all being in the right place, at the right time and keeping Jayme safe,” wrote Jennifer Naiberg Smith, Closs’ aunt and legal guardian, wrote in a statement on Sunday. “We’re still very thankful for the community, to the whole world for all caring and being there, and to law enforcement who worked tirelessly to seek justice.”

Closs herself has stayed largely absent from the media, appearing via photos and video on her family’s public “Healing for Jayme” Facebook page. But neither the teen nor her aunt have forgotten the harrowing ordeal, made evident by Smith’s continued gratitude to Jeanne, Peter, and Kristen, the first three people to see Jayme Closs after she escaped.

On October 15, 2018, then-21-year old James Patterson broke into Jayme’s home in Barron, Wiscon. He gunned down her parents, James and Denise Closs, made off with Jayme, and held her under a bed in his remote cabin for 88 days before she managed to escape.

Closs left Patterson’s home during an hours-long window when her captor was out running errands, and soon came across local woman Jeanne Nutter walking her dog. Nutter, who recognized Closs from media coverage, brought the teen to the safety of a neighbor’s home: Peter and Kristin Kasinskas’.

Patterson, who was apprehended by authorities soon after Closs’ escape, told investigators at the time he knew Jayme “was the girl he was going to take” after he saw her getting on a school bus near her home. He made two aborted trips to the family’s home before carrying out the attack in which he killed Jayme’s mother in front of her, according to a criminal complaint.

Patterson is serving life in prison with no chance of parole.

During Patterson’s sentencing in 2019, a family attorney read a statement from Jayme. “My parents and my home were the most important things in my life. He took them away from me in a way that will always leave me with a horrifying memory,” Jayme wrote.

“I have to have an alarm in the house now just so I can sleep,” she continued. “I used to love to go out with my friends. I loved to go to school. I loved to do dance. He took all of those things away from me too.”

One year after her abduction, Jayme released another statement, saying she was feeling stronger and getting back to activities she enjoys and hanging out with friends.

"I'm very happy to be home and getting back to the activities that I enjoy," she said via an attorney in October 2019. "I love hanging out with all my friends, and I feel stronger every day."

Now, Jayme’s aunt says, the 15-year-old is dancing again, and feels “good.”

“Jayme is doing good. We take life day by day. She is enjoying dance, school activities and many other things as much as is possible in regards to now dealing with the covid restrictions,” Smith wrote. “She is surrounded by lots of loved ones. We always want to say and remind others never take life for granted. You never know what tomorrow will bring. Always remember to take the time to tell your loved ones you love them.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.