Law enforcement officials on Tuesday said "people are going to be shocked" by the scope of crimes committed during last week's violent siege of Capitol Hill, and said they are looking into possible sedition and conspiracy charges against some of those involved in the riot.

What You Need To Know Law enforcement officials on Tuesday said they are considering bringing sedition and conspiracy charges against some of the people involved in last Wednesday's violent siege of Capitol Hill



These "significant charges" would carry a maximum prison term of 20 years, Acting U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin said Tuesday



Officials have so far identified at least 170 individuals who they suspect committed a crime on capitol grounds, and have brought charges in nearly 70 of these cases





Officials confirmed that the pipe bombs left outside of the DNC and RNC headquarters were real

On Tuesday, Acting U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin and FBI Washington Field Office Assistant Director in Charge Steven D'Antuono told reporters their respective offices are “looking at all angles” of the Jan. 6 riot, a monumental task given the amount of people who participated in the violence.

Already, the FBI has received 100,000 pieces of digital media after putting out a public call for assistance, Sherwin said Tuesday. The U.S. Attorney’s Office has identified at least 170 individuals who they suspect committed a crime on capitol grounds, and have brought charges in nearly 70 of these cases. Those numbers are expected to increase astronomically in the coming weeks.

“The FBI has a long memory and a broad reach. Not only here, but also across the country through our 56 field offices,” D’Antuono warned. “Even if you've left D.C., agents from our local field offices will be knocking on your door if we find out you were a part of the criminal activity [on Capitol Hill].”

Many of the charges so far have been misdemeanors, but officials said those were intended as placeholder counts and that more serious charges – including sedition – are possible, if not highly likely.

"We're looking at significant felony cases tied to sedition and conspiracy – just yesterday our office organized a strike force of very senior national security prosecutors and public corruption prosecutors,” Sherwin told reporters on Tuesday. “Their only marching orders from me are to build seditious and conspiracy charges related to the most heinous acts that occurred in the Capitol. And these are significant charges that have felonies with prison terms of up to 20 years."

Due to the massive undertaking, Sherwin said, Americans should not expect answers in the short-term, saying: “This is not going to be solved overnight or in weeks or months.”

Officials also confirmed that the pipe bombs left outside of the Democratic and Republican headquarters last week were real.

"We don't know exactly why they didn't go off," D'Antuono said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.