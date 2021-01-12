KISSIMMEE, Fla. — For the first time, voluntary pre-kindergarten is now being offered to Osceola County children digitally. Ramona Jarvis, the mother of an immuno-compromised child, is happy to hear the state recently granted Osceola County permission to offer virtual instruction for VPK students.

The digital half-day VPK program option will have one teacher per every 11 digital students. More than 50 students have sent in applications and/or completed the registration and orientation process so far.

At just 19-months-old, Leila was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma. About 3.5 years later, Leila got to ring the hospital bell to signal the end of her cancer treatment.

First introduced her to you all here:https://t.co/ZMEgFicgdk@MyNews13 #News13Osceola #ChildhoodCancer #Kissimmee pic.twitter.com/bLGAl59J0X — Stephanie Bechara (@BecharaReports) January 12, 2021

“Especially since Pre-K is voluntary, I am glad that her school and Osceola County is giving the option to do it this way,” Jarvis said.

Osceola County School Board member Julius Melendez said little learners can acquire new skills from this online option. He said the district is also helping when it comes to technology.

“We have a high number of Title 1 students that are low income, free/reduced lunch and they don't have access to the technology,” Melendez said. “So with this program, we allow every student to have a laptop and other resources such as wifi access, so they can be successful.”

The program will start January 13 and continue through the remainder of the second semester of the school year. To register, head to the Osceola County School District's VPK website.

Click on "Enrollment 20-21" and follow the outlined steps. When filling out the application on part 4, choose "Digital Learning."

Orientation will be provided at the Early Childhood Learning Center, located at 1200 Vermont Avenue in St. Cloud, when parents complete the registration process.