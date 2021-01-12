THE VILLAGES, Fla. — “Seniors First” is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis's mantra as he said the state has now vaccinated 350,000 seniors to protect them from COVID-19.

He's confident the state can handle the work ahead of vaccinating thousands more people who are 65 and older.

What You Need To Know Florida has vaccinated 350,000 seniors against COVID-19, Florida Governor DeSantis says



The state just received 250,000 doses



A new vaccination site at The Villages can provide about 800 a day, site leaders said



DeSantis says he is asking for more doses of the vaccines

The governor spoke on Tuesday at a new vaccination site in The Villages at 3800 Wedgewood Lane and said Florida is leading the country in senior vaccinations.

The state just received 250,000 more vaccine doses ready to go into arms.

Site leaders said the vaccination site can do about 800 vaccinations a day, with a goal of 150,000 seniors vaccinated over the next 90 days.

DeSantis said he's satisfied with the vaccine rollout in our state so far, and he's asking for more vaccines to come our way, saying the state can handle vaccinating many more people.

"If you just gave me an extra 100,000, I can go to Orange and say, ‘How many can you do in the next 5 days? Alright we'll give you some. Can you guys add another lane here at The Villages? Alright, we're going to give you some.’ So, we're at the point now where who [are] giving it out, you're going to give it to them," Governor Ron DeSantis said.

Gail and Bob Kress just received their vaccinations. Gail is a retired nurse who said getting a vaccination feels better than Christmas.

"Their immune systems were not what they were when they were 21 years old,” Gail Kress said. They have so many more co-morbidities for diseases. This just keeps our Villages a little stronger.”

Global Medical Response is running The Villages’s vaccination site in partnership with the Florida Department of Health.

You can register for an appointments on sumterfl.saferestart.net. The site will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Once every Florida senior who wants a vaccine is vaccinated, they will expand to other age groups, DeSantis said.

Publix pharmacy vaccinations are also going well, DeSantis said.