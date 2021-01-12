Have you ever wondered where your local CBD products come from?

Hempire State Growers, one of the largest hemp producers in the Hudson Valley, employs more than 150 employees during its busiest season.

The product is grown on several hundred acres of land owned and operated by Hepworth Farms, a family farm that’s been around for over 200 years.

The farm is managed by eighth-generation farmers, sisters Gail and Amy Hepworth



The industrial hemp industry was made possible by the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill, allowing hemp cultivation across the country

Hemp grown here is harvested by hand to ensure the integrity of the product, which means the business depends heavily on skilled workers.

This machine is called the Python. Though high-tech in operation, it still depends on human hands to finish the job.

"That’s the reason why this job is so important and workers are so important, because the leftover, we have the workers trim the rest to give it a clean bud and decent and presentable for the customers to appreciate," said Suekae Johnson, inventory controller at the farm.

Dothlyn Rose is in her fifth year at Hepworth Farms.

"When I came here first, I could drive. Now, I can operate the forklift. I’m in training for the excavator, the bulldozer. I drive the delivery truck from state to state, Connecticut, New York City, everywhere," said Rose.

A testament, they say, to a company invested in employee development.

Michael Hart, the company’s cannabis expert, enjoys taking care of the plant, something he’s done since growing up as a little boy in Jamaica.

"That’s my favorite part of the job. Growing this plant and taking care of this plant so that it can come to maturity, when you see it at this stage, the finished product," he said.

To the sounds of Bob Marley, workers labor around the clock, trimming and perfecting the buds. A few miles away, CBD products are sold in the company’s retail store, in a space that once housed the farm’s Cider Mill back in the 1970’s.

Gail Hepworth, CEO of Hempire State Growers, said the opening of the federal industrial hemp industry in 2018 allowed the business to include hemp production.

"We were a seasonal farm operation with 550 acres of vegetable," she said. "Now, we’re year-round, and this has really helped because in the winter seasons, the off-season, it has been difficult for our year-round employees. So we’ve been able to extend their employee time and work full-time all year. And we’ve been able to increase the number of employees that we have."

Hart is grateful. As a Rastafarian, a religion indigenous to Jamaica, this is a spiritual experience for him, and as such, he welcomes the news about the impending legalization of recreational cannabis use in the state.

"This plant is for everyone," he said. "It’s not for one race individually. It’s for all of us. We know things have been marginalized, so why not use this opportunity to break that barrier and create oneness around this plant? Because this plant is for everyone. It’s beneficial to everyone."