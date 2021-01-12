APOPKA, Fla. – Last weekend, one of the most influential women in Apopka’s history died.

Sister Teresa McElwee died at the age of 91 surrounded by friends, family, and the people she served.

She and several nuns were able to get a credit union, provide health care to those without insurance, citizenship classes for immigrants immigrants and English courses to Apopka. @MyNews13 #News13Orange https://t.co/b5YWI07Pcg — Jesse Canales (@jescanal) January 11, 2021

Since the 1970s, McElwee helped push for immigration rights, created a credit union, clinic for the uninsured, provided English and citizenship courses.

Sister Ann Kendrick was friends with McElwee for more than 50 years. She said McElwee always fought to help the less fortunate.

“We’ve been friends and sisters and she’s like a mother to me in many ways," Kendrick said. “We’ll miss her greatly.”

Kendrick says she and other friends gave McElwee a list of demands to take up to heaven and help make their community a better place.

"She’s not done yet,” Kendrick said.

Kendrick says donations to give McElwee a proper sendoff are still needed. Those interested in donating can do so here.