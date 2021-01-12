ORLANDO, Fla. — AdventHealth began the first phase of its community vaccine program Tuesday, expanding beyond doses already distributed to health care workers, and first responders.

The vaccination site, at an Orlando International Airport parking lot left empty during the pandemic, is open to community health care providers and older residents. The appointment-only site already booked all 7,000 reservations for Tuesday through Friday in three-and-a-half hours, according to Dr. Scott Brady, CEO of AdventHealth Centra Care.

AdventHealth is in the process of administering second vaccine doses to its frontline healthcare workers. The hospital group is set to run out of vaccines set aside for first doses by Friday unless another shipment comes, explained a spokesperson.

Additional dates for the community vaccination site will be added once additional doses are shipped. By Friday, AdventHealth expects to have administered more than 37,000 doses total.

Information updates on vaccine availability can be found on the AdventHealth website.