The National Parks Service is temporarily suspended tours at the Washington Monument in the nation’s capital, saying they have received “credible threats to visitors and park resources.”

In a statement released Monday, National Mall and Memorial Parks Superintendent Jeffrey P. Reinbold attributed the threats to those responsible for the deadly insurrection on Capitol Hill last Wednesday.

“Groups involved in the January 6, 2021 riots at the US Capitol continue to threaten to disrupt the 59th presidential inauguration on January 20, 2021,” Reinbold wrote in part. “This includes the set up and execution of inaugural events, which occur in several park areas.”

“In response, the National Park Service will suspend tours of the Washington Monument beginning January 11, 2021 through January 24, 2021 and may institute temporary closures of public access to roadways, parking areas and restrooms within the National Mall and Memorial Parks if conditions warrant, to protect public safety and park resources,” the statement continued.

The closures may be extended if the National Park Service continues to receive credible threats of violence, Reinbold added.

Washington as a whole is bracing for the days leading up to Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Over the weekend, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser sought increased security around the inauguration in the wake of the mob insurrection at the Capitol.

“We believe strongly that the 59th Presidential Inauguration on January 20 will require a very different approach than previous inaugurations given the chaos, injury, and death experienced at the United States Capitol during the insurrection,” Bowser wrote in a letter to Chad Wolf, the acting secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

On Monday, the National Guard said it plans to increase troops in DC to at least 10,000 by Saturday to boost security ahead of the inauguration. Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau, told reporters that he has authorization to bring in up to 15,000 Guard members. He said the number of deployments is changing by the hour and day, based on requests from the Secret Service, the Park Police and the Capitol Police.

And lawmakers are set to consider forcibly removing President Trump from office as early as Tuesday of this week, a move that the FBI has reportedly warned could spur further violent protests from the president’s supporters across the country.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.