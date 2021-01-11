VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County School Board member just found out he’s been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for months.

What You Need To Know Volusia School Board member participated in COVID-19 vaccine trial over summer



He found out over the weekend that he received actual vaccine, not placebo



Persis: I thought it was important for me to help prove that the vaccine is safe

“I still can’t believe it, like I have this COVID-19 vaccination card," said Carl Persis, admiring his vaccination record card.

Doctors told him he’s one of very few who have been fully vaccinated since the summer — Persis participated in a Moderna vaccine Cove study at Accel Research Sites in DeLand.

"I thought, 'We are never going to have a vaccine unless we volunteer to be part of the study," Persis said.

Persis got his first shot in August and his second in September. He said because it was a blind study, he did not know whether he got the actual vaccine or a placebo.

But his wife was convinced he got the vaccine based on symptoms.

“The first dosage, I didn’t have any arm soreness, I didn’t have anything," Persis said. "The second dosage, my arm hurt, I had a little fever... muscle aches, but they only lasted one day.”

Persis explained his trial was unblinded Sunday, with doctors telling him he is in the age group who should now be able to get vaccinated.

“When he said, 'You got the real thing,' I said, 'My wife was right,' " Persis said, laughing.

Persis said he feels proud knowing he helped with the rollout of the vaccine — but also feels good knowing how closely he was monitored by researchers.

“Particularly being an educator, being on the Volusia County School Board, I also thought it was important for me to be able to get out there and be able to prove that the vaccine is safe and be able to prove it.”

Persis said he will continue to be in the study for the next two years, during which time his health will be monitored. He says he hopes that teachers are included in the next wave of vaccinations.

Meanwhile, he's hoping to set an example for others.

“I am 72. If I can get it, anybody get it, and so you should feel OK and not be fearful about getting this one,” Persis said.