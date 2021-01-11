Amid calls for his resignation following the deadly January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, President Donald Trump will visit Texas days before he is set to leave office at the end of his term.

According to the White House, Trump Tuesday will visit the small town of Alamo, Texas, located in the Rio Grande Valley, to tour the border barrier. This is not to be confused with the Alamo Mission, the mission and fortress compound located in San Antonio, Texas.

“President Trump is expected to travel to Alamo, Texas, on Tuesday to mark the completion of more than 400 miles of border wall — a promise made, promise kept — and his Administration’s efforts to reform our broken immigration system,” the White House said in an email to the McAllen Monitor.

The trip will likely mark the president’s last Texas visit while in office. Rio Grande Valley media reports that what the president will see resembles see-through fencing rather than an opaque wall. Construction on that fortified fencing began during George W. Bush’s presidency.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will not be traveling to meet with the president, instead meeting with state senators as the 2021 legislative session begins, a spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will proceed with legislation to impeach President Donald Trump as she pushes the vice president and the Cabinet to invoke constitutional authority to force him out, warning that Trump is a threat to democracy after the deadly assault on the Capitol.

The House action could start as soon as Monday as pressure increases on Trump to step aside. A Republican senator, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, joined Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska in calling for Trump to “resign and go away as soon as possible.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.